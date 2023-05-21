Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 611,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 5,158,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

