T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.73.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.61 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

