Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.64.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

