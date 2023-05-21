Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telefónica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 513,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

