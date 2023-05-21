Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TME opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.