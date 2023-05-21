Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.60 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.14.
NYSE TME opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
