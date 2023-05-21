Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.14.

NYSE TME opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

