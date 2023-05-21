Terra One Day Volume Hits $17.62 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Terra has a market cap of $241.40 million and $17.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 270,954,653 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.