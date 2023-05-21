Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.33.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $180.14 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $570.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.