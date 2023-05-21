The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah Sells 14,605 Shares

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.15), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($60,556.87).

The Character Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON CCT opened at GBX 316 ($3.96) on Friday. The Character Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 572.90 ($7.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market capitalization of £61.05 million, a PE ratio of 702.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.54.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

