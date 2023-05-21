The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

