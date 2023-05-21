The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,251,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

