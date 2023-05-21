The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ENSG opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.