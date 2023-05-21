The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GEO opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 984,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

