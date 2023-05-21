The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
GEO opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
