The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $290.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day moving average is $306.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.