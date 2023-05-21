The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $41,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

