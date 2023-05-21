The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.4% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.