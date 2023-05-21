Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $261.07 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,144,475,514 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

