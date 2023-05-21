THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in THOR Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

THOR Industries stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.86. 470,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

