Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

TNXP stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.38) by $1.88. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

