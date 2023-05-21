Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
TNXP stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.38) by $1.88. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
