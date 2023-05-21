Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Stock Performance
TOPS stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Top Ships
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
