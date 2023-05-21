Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

About Top Ships

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.