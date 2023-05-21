TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.46 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TORM Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TRMD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. TORM has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $447.35 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%.

Separately, Danske raised TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Stories

