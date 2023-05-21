TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TOWN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

