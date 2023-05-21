TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE THS opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after buying an additional 147,939 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

