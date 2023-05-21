Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Stock Performance

Trevena stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

