Trex (NYSE:TREX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

