Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $782.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

