TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $988.84 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $988.84 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,362,134 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

