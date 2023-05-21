Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $443.29 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $443.29 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009078 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

