TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRX Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

