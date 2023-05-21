TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRX Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
TRX Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
