U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
U-Haul Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57.
In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
