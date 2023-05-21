U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

About U-Haul

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

