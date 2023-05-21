Ultra Price Up 5% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $72.86 million and approximately $829,918.05 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,856.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00427736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00126923 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00038879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21772428 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $731,200.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.