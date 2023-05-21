Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

