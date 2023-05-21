United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

