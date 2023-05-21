United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.
United Community Banks Price Performance
Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)
