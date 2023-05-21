United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,563,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 793,274 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of United Parcel Service worth $1,314,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

