United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.08

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and traded as low as $53.31. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 8,837 shares trading hands.

United States Commodity Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.