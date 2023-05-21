UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $478.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.