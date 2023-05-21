Universal (NYSE:UVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UVV opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Universal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Universal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

