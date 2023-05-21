UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.35 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $689,269.75 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00013423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00345314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 148.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,314,728 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,325,072.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.63346234 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $468,675.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

