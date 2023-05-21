Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Usio Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Usio stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.06.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Usio will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Usio Company Profile
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
