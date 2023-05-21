Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Usio Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Usio stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Usio will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Usio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,153,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 204,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.