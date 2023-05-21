Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.40. Vallourec shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Vallourec Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.