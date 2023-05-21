Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.40. Vallourec shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. It operates through the following business segments: Tubes, Mine and Forests, and Holding Companies and Other. The Tubes segment refers to the production of hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes, both smooth and threaded.

