Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174. Value Line has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $453.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

