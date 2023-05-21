VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $17,363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 1,210,099 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

