Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $384.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

