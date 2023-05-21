Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $554,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

