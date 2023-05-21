Velas Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Velas has a total market cap of $33.30 million and $740,718.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00053505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,452,944,298 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

