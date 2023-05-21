Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.66 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $33.66 million and $620,097.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,452,944,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,944,332 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.