Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

