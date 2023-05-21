Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 978,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 530,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,424,000 after acquiring an additional 512,535 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

