VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $227.84.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,250 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

