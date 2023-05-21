VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Reduced by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 7,977,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

